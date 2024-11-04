Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $187.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $168.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $176.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

