General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.63 and last traded at $173.20. Approximately 729,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,302,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.