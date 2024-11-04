GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,541 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $428.48 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.10. The firm has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

