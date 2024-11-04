Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,449 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,283,000 after purchasing an additional 168,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IEF opened at $93.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2916 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

