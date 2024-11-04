Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYON. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the second quarter worth $3,800,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the second quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.70. Beyond, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYON shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Report on BYON

Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.