Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $328.51 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $340.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

