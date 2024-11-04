Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 41.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $149.76 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $151.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

