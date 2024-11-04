Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

