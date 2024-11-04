Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $317,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AB High Yield ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYFI opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. AB High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

