Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Quarry LP grew its position in Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Globant by 65.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Globant by 430.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $210.12 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

