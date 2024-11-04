Gordon Haskett Begins Coverage on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Research analysts at Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.42.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $393.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.17. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $401.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 255.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

