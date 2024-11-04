Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Read Our Latest Report on GRAB

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.