Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GPMT opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

