Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $328.51 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

