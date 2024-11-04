Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,871 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 445,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 253,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $79.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

