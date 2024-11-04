Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 83.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,178,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $139.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $98.21 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

