Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,077,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after purchasing an additional 621,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

