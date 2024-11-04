Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in PDD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $120.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.