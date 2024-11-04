Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,834 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 26.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Price Performance
SNOW stock opened at $115.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.39.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
