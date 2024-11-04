Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (NYSEARCA:RITA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

The ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF (RITA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to REITs from developed countries that meet business, financial, green, and socially responsible investing (SRI) criteria. RITA was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by ETFB.

