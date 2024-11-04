Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:GRDN) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Guardian Pharmacy Services’ (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 5th. Guardian Pharmacy Services had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $112,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Guardian Pharmacy Services’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRDN shares. Stephens started coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:GRDN opened at $18.27 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. bought 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRDN. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $5,460,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

