Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.97-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.83 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.15. 3,404,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 245.66%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,834. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

