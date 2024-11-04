Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 264,610 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,610 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 594,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,304,000 after purchasing an additional 818,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

