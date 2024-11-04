Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,017 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Arhaus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

