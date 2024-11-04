Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 124.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $107.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

