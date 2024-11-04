HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

ChromaDex Stock Up 67.9 %

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

In other ChromaDex news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

