HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Boosted by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 208.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after buying an additional 2,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,343 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,534,000 after buying an additional 1,746,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,884,000 after buying an additional 1,711,784 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

