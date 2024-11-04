Head-To-Head Comparison: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) vs. RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and RCF Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $205.46 million 5.83 $6.12 million ($0.07) -69.56 RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $5.15 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than RCF Acquisition.

20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and RCF Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -6.53% -1.25% -0.99% RCF Acquisition N/A -79.90% 6.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endeavour Silver and RCF Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 1 4 0 2.80 RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus target price of $6.31, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats RCF Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RCF Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.