Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $856.44 million, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.35 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,965,699.06. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 113,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 128,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

