Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $139.99 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $139.99 million and approximately $13,087.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00005543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,820.34 or 1.00042997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012331 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.79178459 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,224.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

