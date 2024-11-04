Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $400.48 and last traded at $398.01. Approximately 584,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,341,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

