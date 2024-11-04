Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.38. 194,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,030. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

