HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in HP by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

