Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Hub Group stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.