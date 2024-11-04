Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $250.00 to $253.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.48.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $260.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.52. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

