HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,215. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

