Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.19 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.330 EPS.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.14. 239,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,310. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

