iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Bought by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

