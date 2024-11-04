Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $395,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24. The firm has a market cap of $470.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

