Innealta Capital LLC Has $935,000 Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 259.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 446.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS IAGG opened at $51.52 on Monday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

