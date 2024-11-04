Innealta Capital LLC Sells 67,126 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,126 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,599 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at $303,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $32.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $982.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

