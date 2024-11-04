Innealta Capital LLC Sells 8,407 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Ishares

