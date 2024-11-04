Insider Buying: Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) CEO Acquires $28,026.00 in Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $28,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,816.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $47.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

