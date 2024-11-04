Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 5,010 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $53,757.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,037,217 shares in the company, valued at $54,049,338.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. Analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGTY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hagerty

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.