Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $358,832. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jedidiah Marc Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,088,165.26.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.1 %

Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. 2,706,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,880. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

