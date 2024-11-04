Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells 8,288 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 8,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total transaction of $673,234.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,172.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $54,144.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.07. The company had a trading volume of 526,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 104.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 283,508 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

