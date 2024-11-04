Insider Selling: Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Chairman Sells 1,059 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) Chairman Craig G. Blunden sold 1,059 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $16,488.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,505.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PROV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

