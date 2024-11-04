Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,581 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after buying an additional 1,737,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,685.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,698,000 after buying an additional 721,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $309.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.