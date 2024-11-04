Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $51.10 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,260 shares during the quarter. RB Global accounts for about 1.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $51,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth about $237,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth about $340,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 44,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $1,485,898.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,263.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,162.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $85.10 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RB Global in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.