Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 917,250 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,017.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

